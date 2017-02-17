3rd MCA Plate Tournament FCA down SCCC to lift champions title

IMPHAL, Feb 16 : Force Cricket Association (FCA), Kshetrigaon downed Sangai Champion Cricket Club (SCCC), Singjamei by 7 wickets to lift the title of the 3rd MCA Plate Tournament in the final match played at Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium today.

The tournament was organised by Manipur Cricket Association.

On winning the toss, SCCC opted to bat first and the bowlers of FCA did well to maintain a tight line and length and not give any opportunity to the batsmen of SCCC to open up their bat and go for the kill.

Wickets kept falling at regular interval and Kashim led the way in grabbing three precious wickets.

On the other hand, Kishan of SCCC made a patient 34 runs off 78 balls but could not rotate the strike effectively which bogged him down.

With wickets falling at regular interval, the other batsmen could not come up with any meaningful score with none of them managing to reach double digit.

Y Bijen and Sana contributed nine runs each and the innings of SCCC folded up in 28.1 overs for a score of 127 runs.

Keeping Kashim company were Khurshid who bowled well to grab two wickets. Murshir also contributed with the ball in grabbing two wickets while Saddam and Pervez did well to take one wicket each.

Faced with a target of 128 runs to win the match and emerge champs of the tournament, the batsmen of FCA started picking up the loose balls and sending them packing to the boundary.

Jally of FCA lived up to the moment with a precise knock of 63 runs off 70 balls while Saddam made a quick fire 43 runs off only 38 balls.

The bowlers of SCCC did not really get into the rhythm and delivered a number of loose balls which were promptly dismissed over the boundary.

Rohit did well to take two wickets and Sandeep chipped in with one wicket.

FCA ultimately won the match by seven wickets to be crowned champions of the 3rd MCA Plate Tournament.

For his good score of 63 runs not out, Jally of FCA walked away with the man of the match award.

FCA also won a cash prize of Rs 10,000 plus the champions trophy while SCCC settled for the runners up title with Rs 5000.