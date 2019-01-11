3rd Pupu Cup PYPC, KFC emerge victorious

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 10: PYPC, Pungdongbam edged past Kangla FC 2-1 in the first match while KFC, Khurai had a narrow 1-0 win over PJA, Pungdongbam in the second match of the 9-A Side U-17 Football tournament 2019 organized by The Paradise Union, Pungdongbam (PUPU) at Pungdongbam ground today.

In the first match, both PYPC, Pungdongbam and Kangla FC displayed spirited performances in the field but PYPC surged ahead with one goal scored by Ngaisana in the 21st minute and continued to lead 1-0 at the end of first half.

After the changeover, Kangla FC equalised the goal parity in the 54th minute through L Thanil. However, Abhishek of PYPC scored the winning goal in the 55th minute to hand his team 2-1 victory over Kangla FC.

In the second match, KFC Khurai scored the lone goal in the first minute of the game through Nayaz and managed to hold on to the lead till the end of the match.