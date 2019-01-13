3rd T Subol Memorial Cricket CYCLONE book final berth with 37-run victory

IMPHAL, Jan 12

CYCLONE, Thangmeiband posted a 37-run victory against LCCC, Lilong Chajing in the first semi final of the 3rd T Subol Memorial Veteran Cricket Tournament (T-20) at Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium, Luwangsangbam today.

CYCLONE won the toss and elected to bat first and stacked up a total off 170 runs for 3. Thoi Thoi made the most of the scoring in this innings for CYCLONE achieving a 50 ball 71 runs while Shashikumar also hit a half century (63 runs) before he departed at the 30th delivery he face. Rohendro also kept the scoreboard ticking adding 24 runs to his team’s tally facing 37 balls.

Akbar of LCCC was able to claim a wicket in this innings before his team were restricted to 133 runs for 9 in 20 in reply.

Rakhesh (39 off 24 balls) of LCCC made a good start making some quick knocks but Tiken of CYCLONE ran through the batting line up to dismiss four wickets alone while Shudhir enjoyed a three wicket haul to add woes to the Lilong side and Binoy picked up a single.

Sanjit (16), Jillangamba (15) and Srinivashan (14) also contributed in LCCC’s chase that fell short by 37 runs.

Tiken of CYCLONE was eventually named man of the match.

CHAMP will meet YWC, Langthabal in the second semi-final match tomorrow at Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium.