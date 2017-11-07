3rd Winter Cup kicks off at Noney

By Our Sports Reporter

Imphal, Nov 6 : The 3rd Winter Cup 9 Men -a-side Open Knock-out Football Tournament organised by Longmai Modern Social and Culture Youth Club kicked off today at Longmai-1ground, Noney.

Dipu Gangmei (MCS), CEO Tamenglong ADC and Adai Dangmei, chairman Longmai Village Customary Court (Thoubei) graced the opening match as chief guest and guest of honour. Pungsandi Dangmei, Dy Commandant 86th BN CRPF also attended the function as the special guest.

Chief guest of the function, Dipu Ganmei said that games and sports is an important part of education and thus rules and regulations laid in every game should not be violated. He also urged players to maintain sportsmanship spirit during the winter cup which is participated by 11 teams.

In the opening match, Longmai Modern Youth Club Baterian beat Longmai Modern Youth Club-B 1-0 while Longmai FC defeated BIBLICA FC (Taosang) 2-0.

The winter cup will culminate on November 11.