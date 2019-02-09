3rd World Bamboo Workshop concludes Najma talks on benefits of bamboo

Imphal, Feb 8 (DIPR)

The 3rd World Bamboo Workshop, which began on February 4 at City Convention Centre, Palace Compound, concluded today with Governor Dr Najma Heptulla gracing the closing ceremony as the chief guest.

Speaking at the closing programme, the Governor said that for the advanced economies of the world, bamboo provides a new alternative to the many uses of wood as a material while it may even be a novel item of nutritious food.

Bamboo provides a very good natural resource that is both sustainable and eco-friendly.

In addition, the fact that bamboo today is generally found in abundance in less developed economies provides a great opportunity for the people of these areas to exploit this wonderful natural resource to its advantage by availing the latest and best technologies that are being brought about through new innovations and advancements across the world, she said.

It is heartwarming to learn that around 34 countries from across the world have participated in the workshop. It is a proud privilege for Manipur to host such an important international event of this magnitude, she added.

The Governor conveyed that the World Bamboo Workshop is the largest international multi-disciplinary theoretical and practical event for and about bamboo, in which people from all over the world participate including world leaders and experts in the use of bamboo.

The Governor further stated that Manipur is blessed with an abundance of natural growth of bamboo which has made this “green gold” an integral resource in the lives of the people of the State. The State has seen the largest ever congregation of world renowned bamboo experts, both in the field of construction technology and knowledge. International Bamboo Expo Conferences, Workshops with hands-on demonstration and Interactive Sessions have been important features during this global event.

The State Government, having acknowledged these potential, has wholeheartedly ventured to host this important international event, the first of its kind for India.

It is expected that the workshop will throw light on how the State can develop its huge natural potential in bamboo for the advancement of the economy of the State and to provide economically viable and gainful alternatives to its people, she added.

Minister (Textiles, Commerce & Industry), Th Biswajit Singh said that he hope that during the workshop the delegates have enjoyed the unique heritage of the rich cultural tradition of the State.

As a part of the closing programme, Souvenir of the 3rd World Bamboo Workshop, 2019 was released by the Governor and prizes of various competition like bamboo cooking, photography, painting and poster, were distributed to the winners by the dignitaries.

Navin Verma, Secretary (DoNER), Dr Suhel Akhtar, Addl Chief Secretary (Forest & Environment) Michel Abadie, President, WBO, Susanne Lucas, Executive Director, WBO, Prof Nirmala Chongtham, World Bamboo Ambassador, WBO and Motera, International Coordinator of the 3rd World Bamboo Workshop graced the closing programme as guest of honours. The next edition will be held in Taiwan stated Susanne Lucas, Executive Director, WBO. Delegates from 34 countries have attended the workshop and three MoUs were also exchanged between the signing Departments/organisations in the closing ceremony.