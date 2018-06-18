4 AR jawans killed

GUWAHATI, Jun 17 : Four jawans of 40th Assam Rifles were killed in an ambush by suspected NSCN(K) cadres at Aboi in Mon district of Nagaland near Indo-Myanmar border. Six other jawans have sustained injuries in the ambush.

The jawans were collecting water when they were attacked the suspected NSCN (K) cadres who were in hiding. This is the second time that Assam Rifles jawans have been targeted in the State in this manner.

In May 2015, eight jawans of the 23rd Assam Rifles were killed and six others injured in an ambush by NSCN (K) militants in Mon district of Nagaland near Changlangsu.

The NSCN (K), which is based in Myanmar, pulled out of a 15-year-old ceasefire agreement with the Centre three years back. TNN

Meanwhile, the NSCN (K) has claimed responsibility for the ambush.

In a statement, the outfit said that the ambush was launched under its on-going “Summer Offensives” to “sanitise the land of the illegal deployment of occupational Indian forces and to rein in their illegal activities, provocative movements there by wreaking havoc, perpetrating terror and disturbances of peace and tranquility in the Naga country.”

In the ambush more than six(6) soldiers were killed on the spot and injured an equal number, it claimed.

It may also be noted that in the earlier attack at Shengha Lampong, two soldiers were killed and two others including the unit Commander in the rank of Major were also injured, however, the attack was precise and discriminate targeting only the security forces exclusively and the local village guards residing nearby were not harmed, it added.