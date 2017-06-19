4 bodies recovered in last 12 hrs

IMPHAL, Jun 18 : Four dead bodies have been recovered from different locations in the last 12 hours.

Sources said the first dead body was found at Heingang Achanbigei bridge, Imphal East district. The deceased has been identified as Paominlal @ Lalboi Sitihou (33) s/o Lunsat Sitihou of Khaochangbung village in Saikul Sub-Division.

He was reported missing after being swept away in a flood a few days back. The body has been deposited at JNIMS morgue for post mortem.

The second dead body was found in a community pond at Singjamei Chingamakha opposite to Manipur College, Imphal West at around 5.30 am.

The deceased has been identified as Lourembam Sanatomba @ Papak (35) s/o Biramangol of Haobam Marak Lourembam Leikai.

The dead body has been kept at RIMS morgue for post mortem after conducting inquest of the body and the surrounding areas.

According to the sources, the third dead body was found at Wabgai Tera Pishak market shed under Hiyanglam police station.

The deceased has been identified as Huidrom Jiten (40) of Thoubal Leishang-them Khong Manung.

The fourth dead body which was found at Lilong Atoukhong has been identified as Khanglembam Thomas (20) s/o Koireng of Kwakeithel Mayai Koibi Ningthoujam Leikai.

The body has been deposited at JNIMS morgue for post mortem.

All the cases have been registered as U/D cases in the police stations concerned, it added.

The recent flash flood had inundated large tracts of land and paddy fields.