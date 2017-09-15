4 bodies of slain cadres claimed

IMPHAL, Sep 14: Four, out of the five bodies, of the UG cadres who were killed in the shoot-out at Makhan, have been handed over to their respective families.

All five of the deceased were brought to JNIMS morgue by a team of Kasom Khullen police station. The bodies of three PLA cadres and one MNPF cadres, were identified by their families and handed over to the families after conducting the necessary post mortem examination. The bodies of deceased which have been claimed by the families are self styled sergeant major of PLA, Wareppam Richard alias Dinesh (28) s/o Nongyaijao of Kanglatongbi Manitri Band, self styled sergeant Khundrakpam Lalloi alias Sunil s/o Sanatomba of Leitanpokpi, self styled private Moirangthem Nanao alias Tomba (20) s/o Biren of Keibi Awang Leikai and MNPF active worker Rikhan Jajo (42) s/o Nimai of Nongdam Tangkhul, Kamjong district.

The body of self styled private of PLA, Kongjembam Sinthouba alias Shyamsunder s/o Nirmol of Lakhipur Khunou, Cachar, has not been claimed yet but his relatives from Imphal came and identified the body.

It may be mentioned that the five individuals were killed in a shoot out with suspected NSCN (IM) cadres in the intervening night of September 12 and 13.

However, police reports mention that the incident occurred at around 10.30 pm of September 11.