4 held; demand note, stolen vehicle seized

IMPHAL, Aug 30: Imphal East district police arrested four individuals, including one former and two active overground cadres of UNLF, in three different incidents and also recovered a double barrel shot gun, demand note and stolen vehicles from their possession, in the last 24 hours.

The arrested individuals along with the seized items were produced before media persons at SP Imphal East conference hall today.

Briefing media persons, Imphal East SP K Kabib stated that on receiving specific information about the presence of an armed cadre of UNLF at Kiyam Mayai Leikai, under Patsoi police station, a joint team of Imphal East district police and 5 JAK Rifles Patsoi post, under the overall supervision of Additional SP, M Kumarjeet and under the joint command of Deputy SP (Commando), RK Saklemba and the OC of 5 JAK Rifle, cordoned the suspected house.

During the search operation, one former self styled lance corporal of UNLF, Salam Dinachandra alias Poireiton (39) s/o (L) Naranbabu of Kiyam Mayai Leikai, was detained at his residence at around 5 am today.

The combined team recovered one modified double barrel gun which appeared similar to an AK 56 rifle, a forged gun license, a mobile phone and one Gypsy with registration number MN1A-4977 duly marked as SDMK/IW on both its side doors and the number 4977 within a circle similar to the label or mark on vehicles of Imphal West commando.

During preliminary interrogation, Dinachandra admitted that he forged his expired gun license and modified the double barrel gun to look like an AK 56 rifle.

He also admitted that he painted his Gypsy to look like a commando vehicle and intimidate the public.

He was arrested from his residence after observing necessary formalities and handed over to Patsoi police station along with the seized items.

In the second incident, a team of Imphal East district police recovered one stolen four wheeler vehicle during a mobile frisking and checking at Ayangpalli crossing, under Porompat police station today morning.

K Kabib stated that a team of Imphal East district police led by Deputy SP (Ops) Robinson Khamnam along with Inspector B Lunthang Vaiphei, OC Imphal East (Commando), under the supervision of Additional SP (Ops) Imphal East, M Kumarjeet, launched a mobile frisking and checking at Ayangpalli crossing at around 7.30 am.

During the operation a white coloured Swift bearing registration number MN07-D-2493, was detained for verification.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Heikrujam Bijando (37) s/o H Manglem of Nungbram Mayai Leikai and he disclosed that the vehicle was brought from one Ningthem, an accused arrested by Churachandpur police in connection with a case of stolen vehicle.

The arrested individual along with the recovered Swift vehicle have been handed over to the IO of the case.

In the third incident, acting on reliable information about the presence of some active cadres of UNLF in and around Hatta Golapati area, a team of Imphal East commando unit conducted frisking and checking of passers-by at Hatta.

During the frisking and checking, two individuals who came from Checkon towards Minuthong side in a maroon coloured Maruti car, bearing registration number MA01-A-3983, were detained on suspicion.

The police recovered two demand notes of UNLF and two mobile phones during body search of the two individuals.

During preliminary interrogation, the individuals were identified as Md Yunus Khan (30) s/o Md Chaoba Khan of Keirao Makting Makha Leikai and Mutum Naobi alias Mahindra (40) s/ (L) Kalachand of Nongmeibung Pung Makhong, presently staying at Kanglabung Soibam Leikai.

They further revealed that they are currently working under the command of self styled major Boicha alias Imocha alias Lukhomba of UNLF and also disclosed that they were proceeding towards Babupara to deliver the seized demand notes on the advice of Boicha.

They were arrested at the spot after observing necessary formalities and handed over to Porompat police station along with the seized items.