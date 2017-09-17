4 hurt in bomb attack near CRPF camp

IMPHAL, Sep 16: At least four employees of different companies engaged in various projects in the State, were injured when an unidentified masked man, suspected to be an underground militant, hurled a hand grenade inside Sharma building located on the eastern side of Tandan pukhri, opposite Mantripukhri CRPF camp under Heingang police station today.

More than a hundred families, including staff and employees of Hindustan Construction Company, Bharatiya Railways, NF Railways, Simplex Company, are reportedly staying in tents inside the Sharma building complex, which is owned by Mukesh Sharma s/o Sankar Mishra from Jaipur.

According to information from the spot, the incident occurred at around 4.50 pm today, when some of the employees were sitting inside the complex.

According to eye witnesses, an unidentified masked individual approached the main entrance gate of the building and hurled a hand grenade inside the complex.

Four individuals who were inside the complex at that time were injured and had to be rushed to Raj Medicity for treatment.

Chief Minister N Biren later visited the hospital to inquire about the victims.

The injured individuals have been identified as Zaffar Seikh (44) of Tejpur, Assam (Mechanical Supervisor), Bijoykumar Gogoi (49) of West Bengal (Mechanical Engineer), Chunchun Prasad (41) of Jharkhand (Survey Officer) and Tapa Kumar Bardhan (50) of West Bengal (Supervisor of Hindustan Construction Company).

Zaffar Seikh is reported to be in a serious condition as he sustained injuries to his private parts in the blast.

The blast also damaged the wheels and wind shields of two Bolero and a Tata truck engaged in projects taken up by NF Railways and Hindustan Construction Company and a window of Sharma building.

Soon after the blast, CRPF personnel rushed to the spot and investigated the incident site.

DIG Manipur, Jayanta, also arrived at the spot and the blast site was cordoned off by a team of Imphal East district police under his supervision to prevent anyone from entering before the State bomb experts team and State forensic expert team inspected the site for any other explosive materials.

Heingang police station have registered a case regarding the incident.