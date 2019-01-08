4 pulled up

IMPHAL, Jan 7: Porompat Police have pulled up four suspects in connection with the butchering of a Pony at Yaralpat, Imphal East on December 28.

However, the details of the apprehended have not been divulged yet.

Notably, many quarters expressed strong resentment a few days back against the failure of police to pull up any suspect even the owner of the butchered Pony and a Pony association provided names of two suspects.