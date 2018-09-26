41st Tengnoupal Youth Club Annual Sports Meet district level football tournament kicks off

Our Correspondent

Tengnoupal, Sep 25 : 8 Men District Level Soccer Tournament 2018 which is held in connection with the 41st Tengnoupal Youth Club’s Annual Sports Meet, kicked off today at Tengnoupal Government High School ground in the presence of D Korungthang, MLA Tengnoupal AC; H Rupachandra, DC Tengnoupal and Dr S Ibomcha, SP Tengnoupal as presidium members.

A total of 19 teams clubbed into 4 groups will be taking part in the tournament. The opening match of the tournament was played between Jamkho Memorial team (JMT), Pallel and Kimneo Memorial team (KMT), Moulpi.