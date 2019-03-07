42 months sentence for rape bid

IMPHAL, Mar 7: Sessions Judge Senapati, A Noutuneshwari Devi, sentenced Ngangom Shantikumar (26) to three and a half year imprisonment, for attempting to rape and causing grievous injuries on a minor girl.

The sentence was announced in an open Court today following a hearing related to the sentence to be awarded to the convict Ngangom Shantikumar of Sekta Mayai Leikai who was convicted by the same Court on March 5 for causing grievous hurt and for attempting to rape the victim on February 9, 2012, at Senapati district.

During the hearing today, the Court heard the submission of Koshia Mao, Additional PP for the State and Advocate K Kunjakishor (defense counsel) and SP Thomas (Legal Aid counsel) from the side of the convict.

The APP submitted that the crime committed by the convict is a serious offence and added that the convict played with the body of the victim like a doll which warrants appropriate punishment. On the other hand, the defense counsels submitted that the convict did not have any criminal records in the past and as such prayed for leniency while sentencing him.

After hearing both parties, the Court sentenced Ngangom Shantikumar to simple imprisonment for three and half years and imposed a fine of Rs 5000, to be paid within six months.

In default of payment of the fine, the convict has to undergo one month simple imprisonment, the Court ruled.

The Court further announced that the six months period which the convict has already spent in jail during the investigation of the case, will be set off from the period of conviction.