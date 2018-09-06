42nd Jr State Level Handball Tournament PC, BBA register huge wins

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 5 : Citizen Club, Soibam Leikai had a worst day as they had two successive losses in the boys competition to PC, Top and BBA, Mayang Imphal in the boys competition at the ongoing 42nd Junior State Level Handball Tournament organised at YLK Chingarel Tezpur Handball Ground under the aegis of Manipur Handball Association.

The first match of the boys competition saw PC seal a huge 21-16 win over Citizen Club. E Priyokumar led the scoring for the Top side making a total of 6 goals while his compatriot Shahrukh Khan followed his footstep to score 5 goals. E Bulu, K James and L Yaiphaba added 3 goals each for PC before Ksh Manoranjan put in a goal to make it 21-16.

W Rohit scored 9 goals for the losing side while T Chingkhei netted 3 goals. Y Ortega, Arish Sharma, L Pena also scored one goal each for the Soibam Leikai side.

In another clash, BBA enjoyed a 15-8 win over Citizen Club through goals from Atomba (4), Giten (4), Tondonba (3), Shitaljit (2), Rojen (1) and Suraj (1).

Citizen Club’s goal were scored by Ortega (4), Thoithoiba (2) and Tondonba (2).

In another boys’ clash, YLK Chingarel sealed a 18-16 victory over PC, Top. Vikramjit (6), Rajeshor (5), Silheiba (3), Michael (2), Ashok (1) and Beckham (1) scored for the Chingarel side while E Priyokumar (9), K James (3), L Yaiphaba (2), Shahrukh Khan (1) and E Bulu (1) scored for PC.

Girls Competition

SAI-RC, Takyel trounced YLK Chingarel by 8-2 margin today in the first clash of the girls competition while Citizen Club handed SAI-RC a 19-15 defeat in the second leg tie.

In another fixture YLK, Chingarel downed BBA, Mayang Imphal by 10-3 goals.

Citizen Club also registered a close 20-18 win over YLK, Chingarel in a tensely contested fight before SAI-RC drubbed BBA by 5-1 goals in a low scoring match.