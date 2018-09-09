42nd Senior State Handball Tournament kicks off; MPSC, PC victorious

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 8 : MPSC men’s team registered three wins out of three matches in the opening day of the 42nd State Senior State Level Handball Tournament 2018 at Chingarel Tezpur Handball ground. The double legged tournament organised under the aegis of Manipur Handball Association will see 5 men’s and 5 women’s teams vie for top honours.

Men’s Competition

MPSC secured a 23-15 win in the first tie against BBA, Mayang Imphal before a huge 20-9 win over Citizen Club, Soibam Leikai. PC, Khurai Khongnangkhong and BBA also registered their first win in other matches staged today.

Y Sushil led the scoring for MPSC in their campaign against BBA netting a total of 8 goals while N Govin became the second highest scorer slotting a total of 4 goals.

Th Hemanta, O Okendro, Th Robi and L Jayenta then scored two goals each for MPSC while N Inaocha, N Sharatchandra and H Ingocha contributed one goal each to make it 23-15 at the end.

A Ranjan and T Dinamani scored 9 goals and 2 goals respectively while N Sidartha, S Herojit, Th Inaocha and Ch Umakanta scored one goal each for BBA in this one sided match.

Y Sushil scored 6 goals in the next match against Citizen Club while N Dinachandra and O Bijoy scored 3 goals each. Th Hemanta and N Govin also added two goals each while Sharatchandra, Jayenta, Okendra and H Ingocha netted one goal each.

Citizen Clubs’ goals were scored by O Bhagat (4), W Rohit (3) and Malem (2).

MPSC also secured a 19-9 win over YLK in another first leg clash against LYK.

In another match of the men’s competition, PC’s Th Imocha was unstoppable as he struck 8 goals against YLK, Chingarel. T Ranjit (3), K Rakesh (2), E Rokesh (2) and T Meghajit (2) also scored for PC.

K Nandakeshor struck three goals from YLK while Y Langam, K Surjit and H Michael scored one goal each.

BBA beat YLK Chingarel by 14-8 goals, PC registered a 19-10 win over Citizen Club, in other first leg matches staged today.

Women’s Competition

MPSC women’s team opened up their title campaign with a 14-5 win over BBA after a 23-19 win against Citizen Club.

A Sunibala (4), Ksh Apabi (3), M Dimple (2), Ng Khomeiton (2), Ch Luxmi (2) and O Sandhyarani (1) scored for MPSC in their 14-5 triumph over BBA. Th Roshibala scored 2 goals for BBA while N Avinash, L Anjubala and Th Babita added 1 goal each before they went down in the hands of MPSC.

BBA got a walk over as SAIRC did not turn up while YLK Chingarel dumped Citizen Club by 19-10 goals and YLK beat BBA by 7-4 goals in other first leg clashes.