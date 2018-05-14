48 hours bandh called from May 17

Tamenglong: Condemning the failure of the State Government and NHIDCL to comply with its ultimatum served on April 17, the Land and Properties Owners’ Association NH-37/39, Tamenglong district has called a 48 hour bandh along the National Highway No-37 (Imphal-Jiribam road) from 6am of May 17 to 6 am of May 19.

The bandh was called after the Government and concerned authorities failed to meet the demand of the affected land/property owners to release compensation amounts before May 15, said a statement of the association today.

No light or heavy vehicles can ply along the NH-37 except the Para Military and other emergency services vehicles including medical, electricity and educational departments, said the statement.

M/s HVS, M/s Nidhi Creative Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and M/s Bhartia Infra Pvt Ltd may not operate along the NH during the bandh. Responsibility for any untoward incidents during the bandh will be bore solely by the NHIDCL, said the association.

It appealed the NHIDCL to take up necessary actions at the earliest and warned that it will take up stringent agitation and impose longer bandh along the NH if its ultimatum is not honoured.