48 hrs bandh did not affect offices : CS

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 28: Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu has claimed that the 48 hours bandh called by six student associations in connection with the present issue of Manipur University, has failed to affect the Government functioning in any way.

Speaking to media persons at his office at Old Secretariat today, Dr Suresh Babu said that during the bandh, the attendance of employees at the Secretariat was similar as on any other normal day.

He said that on normal days, the number of employees at the Secretariat (which has around 700 employees in total) is around 630 to 640 but yesterday, after the bandh began, the number of employees at the Secretariat was 665.

Today, the number was 666, Suresh said and added that the only staff who did not sign the biometrics attendance system are Minister personnel or those who are on leave. The Chief Secretary continued that he receives photographs and attendance sheets of the Secretariat employees daily and added that necessary actions will be taken up against those employees who fail to take proper permission for leave. Speaking about the stark change in the nature of the bandh compared to those in the past regarding lack of bandh supporters blocking roads etc, the Chief Secretary mentioned that the positive change may be attributed to the Government’s appeal and clarification. He continued that bandhs and strikes greatly affect the economy of the State and the major brunt of the impact is felt by the people with small businesses.