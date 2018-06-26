4th AFC Men’s Open Football Bobby FC overwhelm KRC; CWB edge past 4-Star

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 25 : Bobby FC rode on Kanta’s hattrick to notch up an emphatic 6-1 victory of KRC, Kshetrileikai in a Group A league match of the 4th AFC State Level 7-A-side Men’s Open Cash Prize Football Tournament 2018 being organised by Athokpam Football Club at AFC ground, Athokpam today. The Group C league match of the day saw CWB, Charangpat beat 4-Star, Athokpam by 2-1 goals in a keenly contested match.

Bobby FC started the game with a bang as Kanta found the opener early in the second minute while Abocha scored the second goal in the 18th minute. The celebration was extended as Kanta scored his second and his team’s third in the 19th minute before the first half ended 3-0 in favour of Bobby FC.

Kanta continued his fine form completing his hattrick in the second half before Kabiraj and Dhananjoy netted one goal each in the 47th and the 50th minute. Sailesh of KRC was able to pull back one goal for his team in the 41st minute.

In another match, CWB took enjoyed a 2-0 lead against 4-Star through goals scored by Sushilkumar and Sudhir in the 4th and the 33rd minute respectively. 4-Star however staged a comeback and it was in the 38th minute that Premjit reduced the deficit to one goal through his well taken shot after much anticipation. The Athokpam side however failed to grab the equaliser and consequently the game ended 2-1 in favour of CWB.