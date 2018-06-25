4th AFC Men’s Open Football Emphatic wins for WFC, Sonalika FC

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 24 : WFC thrashed AFC 8-0 while Sonalika FC thumped Meira FC in today’s league matches of the 4th AFC State Level 7-A-side Men’s Open Cash Prize Football Tournament 2018 being organised by Athokpam Football Club at AFC ground, Athokpam.

WFC, Moirangkhom rode on K Phalguni, N Pritam and Nonglei to secure a huge 8-0 win against AFC, Athokpam in a Group B league match staged today. K Phalguni hit a hattrick in this very one sided match with the first goal coming in the 8th minute before he netted another two goals in the 20th and the 40th minute. L Sanatomba of WFC scored the second goal in the 13th minute before N Pritam (22′, 40′) and Nonglei (32′, 37′) pumped in two goals against the hapless Athokpam side and handed a convincing 8-0 victory.

In another interesting Group D league match of the day, Sonalika FC, Konungmamang relied on Naoba’s brace to seal a 3-0 victory over Meira FC, Tekcham. Naoba opened up the account for Sonalika FC early in the 6th minute before he netted another in the 52nd minute of the match. The other goal was struck by his compatriot Subash in the 23rd minute.

Meanwhile, a press release issued by the organising club stated that two teams, namely MPSC, Pangei and Angtha FC have been withdrawn from the ongoing tournament and a new fixture will be soon intimated for proper organisation.