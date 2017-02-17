4th Herojit Waribam Gold Cup U-14 Hockey SYUC draw with MEIRAA, PHAM whack SEYO

IMPHAL, Feb 16 : It was a mixed day, a day of contrasting results in the two matches of the 4th Herojit Waribam Gold Cup U 14 Hockey underway at Khuman Lampak Hockey Stadium.

In the first match of day, SYUC, Uchekon Khunou and MEIRAA, Bashikhong were locked in a 1-1 draw following a highly competitive match in which neither team gave an inch and both had to put in their best efforts forward to keep the other at bay while in the second match of the day, PHAM, Yaiskul thrashed SEYO, Singjamei Wangma by 6 goals to nil.

In first match of the day, SYUC and MEIRAA took to the field tentatively each sizing up the strength and weakness of the other.

Neither team fully opened up and reserved their best to keep their citadel intact.

Relying on quick counter attack, MEIRAA did well to snatch the ball in the midfield and took the ball far down the flank.

The ball was then precisely centred to the top of the penalty box and Th Jackson who was lurking nearby pounced on the ball and managed to neatly control it.

Catching a couple of defenders on the wrong foot, Jackson then unleashed a power packed shot that beat the custodian of SYUC hands down in the 22nd minute of the match.

Stung by the goal, SYUC put more men in the attack and played to a purpose, organising themselves well all over the field.

Taking control of the midfield they started making meaningful inroads into the territory of MEIRAA and earned as many as three penalty corners.

Off one such penalty corner, N Nikolson controlled the ball neatly and placed it well beyond the outstretched hands of the MEIRAA custodian to sound the board in the 39th minute and bring his team, SYUC back into the match.

For marshalling the men well in the midfield Sh Shushil of SYUC was awarded the man of the match title.

In the second match of the day, it was PHAM, Yaiskul all the way as they scored almost at will and did not allow the players of SEYO, Singjamei Wangma to settle down and get a look at the ball.

The scoring spree started as early as the 2nd minute of the match, when N Outto sounded the board off a good pass.

Outta followed this up with two more goals in the 27th and 34th minute of the match. In between Th Mishan scored a goal in the 7th minute of the match.

T Pritam and Th Kennedy contributed one goal each in the 31st minute and 37th minute.

SEYO did not really feature in the match and failed to make any meaningful move on the field though they did manage to win a penalty corner. Th Mishan was awarded the man of the match title.