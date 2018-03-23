4th Hill District Sports Meet Sadar Hills, Senapati emerge group winners

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 22 : Sadar Hills beat Chandel 2-0 while Senapati drubbed Tamenglong 5-0 to emerge group winners in football competition of the 4th edition of Hill District Sports Meet, 2018 currently underway at Public ground, Senapati under the supervision of Hill District Sports Association.

In the last Group A league match of the tournament staged today, Lamminthang score one goal each in the two halves to help outclass Chandel. Lamminthang scored the first goal in the late in the 43rd minute to make it 1-0 in the first half while the second goal also came in the dying minutes of the match (81′).

The last Group B league match saw Joram Koveo score thrice (53′, 62′ and 73′) and Silounu hit a brace (63′ and 64′) to thrash Tamenglong 5-0.

Sadr Hills will meet Churachandpur in the first semi-final match tomorrow at 1 pm while Senapati will take on Chandel for a place in the final.

Women’s Volleyball

In the women’s volleyball competition, Churachandpur beat Ukhrul in straight sets (25-11, 25-20) to finish runners up of Group A. Chandel with one win and a walk over were already qualified for the semis yesterday.

In the last Group B league match, Senapati edged out Tamenglong by 2-1 sets to emerge group winners. Senapati lost the first set before staging a strong comeback to wrap the game 22-25, 25-22, 15-11.

Group A winners, Chandel will face Group B runners up, Sadar Hills in the first semi-final clash while Senapati will take on Churachandpur in the last semi final match.