4th Inter Club Archery Tournament concludes

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 15 : The 4th Prize Money Inter Club Archery Tournament 2017-18 organised by 6 Assam Rifles of Headquarter 9 Assam Rifles under the aegis of IGAR (S) from March 13 at Keithelmanbi garrison of Assam Rifles concluded today .

The valedictory function of the tournament was attended by Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayantakumar Singh as chief guest. Brig Amit Kabthiyal, SM- Commander 9 Sector AR, Col Indrajit Singh, Commandant 6 AR and Sonachand Sharma, joint secretary, Manipur Archery Association also graced the function as dignitaries who gave away medals and citations to the archers.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister L Jayantakumar Singh he lauded the efforts of AR for organising such competitions and said that events as such will indeed help in grooming the young sporting talents of the State.

On the last of the tournament, P Soniya gave, YAC its lone gold medal of the championship in the individual Indian Round event for women with 7 points in her name. BCAC’s Kh Malemnganbi stood second with 3 points while Tomthinganbi L finished third with 6 points.

In the individual Indian Round for men, Th Heller of BCAC registered 6 points to win the gold while SICA’s Th Langamba and VAA’s Mukta finished second and third with 2 and 6 points respectively.

In the women’s individual compound event, Sh Manorama of SAI-RC laid her hand on the gold medal with a total of 142 points while L Dulina Devi of ACE bagged the second spot with 138 points. Meenaka of VAA bagged the bronze medal .

M Arjun of SICA scored 143 points in the final of the individual Compound event for men to win the gold medal while S Rajendro of SAI-RC and S Somorjit of FAC bagged the silver and the bronze with 141 and 143 points respectively.

Th Sanai of SAIRC added another gold medal for SAIRC in the individual recurve event for women with 7 points while Y Anupama of NSA and Ksh Manglemsana of VAA finished second and third.

In the individual recurve event for men, Ak Amarjit of NSA fetched the gold medal scoring 6 points while M Malemnganba finished second with 2 points. Boipu of NSA finished third in this event.

Altogether 96 archers from 14 clubs of Manipur under the patronage of Manipur Archery Association competed in Recurve, Compound and Indian Round events.