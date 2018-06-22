4th International Day of Yoga N Biren stokes sense of Nationalism

Imphal, Jun 21 (DIPR)

“We won’t be able to maintain unity and integrity of the State if we don’t have Nationalistic feelings among us” stated Chief Minister N Biren at the 4th International Day of Yoga held at Indoor Stadium, Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, Imphal today.

As observed across the world under the theme ‘Yoga for Harmony and Peace’, the 4th International Day of Yoga was observed at Darbar Hall, Raj Bhavan today.

Governor Dr Najma Heptulla said that Yoga is beneficial for the body as well as for the soul.

“We must take pride in the fact that the ancient practice of Yoga originated in our country. We should promote and spread the message of Yoga to the rest of the world”, she stated.

Expressing her gratitude to the instructors of Shri Shri Ravishankar, Art of Living, Manipur Chapter for demonstrating different Yoga postures and the Ayush Department, she said that on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, people of the State must commit to include the different Ashanas of Yoga as a daily routine.

Governor Dr Najma Heptulla performed various Ashanas along with Social Welfare and Cooperation Minister Nemcha Kipgen, staff of Governor Secretariat, school children and volunteers of Art of Living.

Addressing the gathering at Khuman Lampak Indoor Stadium, Chief Minister N Biren appealed the people to extend support to the present Government towards bringing unity and integrity in the State. He mentioned that the Government welcomes any suggestions, opinions and positive criticism given by any subject experts on various issues for growth and development in the State.

Stressing on the rampant drug abuse in the State, Biren stated that the present Government has adopted a zero tolerance approach against drugs. The Government won’t encourage any anti-social people regardless of their connection with any political party, family etc.

“If we want to bring positive change, then change should begin within ourselves,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that good health is essential for a successful life.

“Good health doesn’t mean only physical fitness rather we need to have mental balance, fitness of body and mind”, Biren said and maintained that Yoga is an ancient concept of discipline which has been globally accepted as a scientific system for the maintenance of health and life.

Clinical trials have successfully demonstrated the effectiveness of Yoga in treatment of various diseases specially lifestyle disorders like obesity, hypertension etc.

Mentioning some of the significance of Yoga, the Chief Minister said that practising Yoga helps to connect people to nature, reduce the rate of health challenging diseases all over the world, enhance growth, development and spread peace all through the world. Yoga promotes better mental and physical health of people, he added.

“It is indeed sad that we cannot practice Yoga everyday due to our work schedule. However we need to practice Yoga when we have free time on regular basis”, he added.

The function was organised by Directorate of AYUSH, National AYUSH Mission, Manipur and Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, Manipur.

It may be mentioned that the International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on June 21 since its inception in 2015 after the unanimous declaration by the United Nations General Assembly on December 11, 2014. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi had suggested June 21 as “International Yoga Day” on September 27, 2014 in his address in the UN General Assembly.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare L Jayantakumar Singh, Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu, Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Vumlunmang Vualnam, Secretary YAS Bobby Waikhom, OSD to Chief Minister Sumant Singh, Secretary to Chief Minister Ningthoujam Geoffrey, Director AYUSH Dr A Guneshwor Sharma and others attended the function.