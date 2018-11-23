4th International Thang-Ta Championship begins

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 22 : The 4th International Thang-Ta Championships 2018, organised by Huyel Langlon Thang-Ta Association Manipur and Thangta Federation of India under the aegis of World Thang-Ta Federation and Youth Affairs and Sports was officially inaugurated today at Khuman Lampak, Multi-Purpose Indoor Hall today.

Altogether 61 male athletes and 47 female athletes representing India-A, India-B, India-C Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh will be participating in the competition, which is organised as part of the ongoing Sangai Festival.

The opening ceremony was attended by Y Khemchand, Speaker Manipur Legislative Assembly; H Premkumar, chairman organising committee 4th International Thang-Ta Championship; Dr Rajeev Ahuja, ex-president Bharatiya Modi Army; L Lokeshore Singh, Mayor IMC; Kh Pramoda Devi, Joint Director YAS as dignitaries.

In the first day of the championship, H Alena Chanu representing India-A won a gold medal beating Mumenah Ayjaj finished in the junior girls 45 kg bout while L Shelly Devi of India-A claimed the gold defeating Tabish Mustaqh in the junior girls 65 kg category group.

In the 44 kg junior boys category, S Manganleiba Meitei representing India-A clinched a gold medal beating Shibu Dutta in the final match.