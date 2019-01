Our Correspondent

IMPHAL, Dec 31: Kangoi Khullen Village observed its 4th Kangoi Khullen Culture Meet 2018 today while Mk Kophom, ADC Member, 4-Kangoi DCC, Chandel graced the function as chief guest; P Modar Dangsha, social worker as guest of honour; W Kophom Makunga, secretary Mission & Evangelism MNBA as functional president. The village observed the meet every year to uplift and preserve Maring culture.