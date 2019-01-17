4th Manipur Statehood Day Women’s Polo Tournament 2019 to kick-start today

OSR/DIPR

IMPHAL, Jan 16 : The 4th Manipur Statehood Day Women’s Polo Tournament, 2019 is set to begin from January 17 at Mapal Kangjeibung, Imphal, informed the Director, Manipur Tourism, W Ibohal Singh during a press conference held today at Sangai Hall, Hotel Imphal.

Teams from USA, Canada, Argentina, Kenya, India (Indian Polo Association) and the hosts team India (Manipur) will participate in this tournament which will culminate on Manipur’s Statehood Day (January 21).

W Ibohal, while welcoming the participating teams from different countries, said that organising such a tournament was a great privilege of the State and it would promote the game to different parts of the world. The tournament would also help Manipur Tourism in highlighting the rich culture and tourism potential of the State to the players from different countries, he added.

President, All Manipur Polo Association, Dr K Saratchandra said that women’s polo need to be encouraged and promoted as a part of women empowerment and expressed hope that it will certainly grow with time as women athletes are doing very fine in the other sports disciplines too. Saratchandra also urged all to help organise the tournament smoothly.

The Manipur Statehood Day Women’s Polo Tournament is a flagship event of Manipur Tourism and aimed at promoting the State as the “Birthplace of Modern Polo” to the World. The tournament is a pioneering showcase of international women’s polo and establishes Manipur as the centre for Polo in India.

India Polo Association and Canada will play the opening match at 2 pm while team India (Manipur) will meet Argentina latter at 3 pm.

L Somi Roy, promoter Huntre ! Equine; Edward Armstrong from American Polo Foundation and team captains also attended the press conference.

Edward Armstrong also handed over uniforms to each teams.