4th Manipur Statehood Day Women’s Polo Tournament kicks off; Canada and Argentina open their campaign with victories

DIPR

IMPHAL, Jan 17: The inaugural ceremony of the 4th Manipur Statehood Day Women’s Polo Tournament 2019 was held today at Mapal Kangjeibung amidst much pomp and grandeur which saw participation from players of USA, Kenya, Canada and Argentina and two domestic teams namely IPA (India) and IPA (Manipur).

The tournament was organized by the Department of Tourism, Government of Manipur in association with All Manipur Polo Association & Huntre! Equine.

The 5-day series of exciting polo matches will take place from January 17 to 21.

Minister CAF & PD, Revenue, Karam Shyam; President, AMPA, Dr K Saratchandra Singh; Secretary (Tourism), Government of Manipur, Nidhi Kesarwani; and Director (Tourism), W Ibohal Singh graced the function as dignitaries.

Speaking at the inaugural function, Karam Shyam said that the movement to take part in the game of Polo by the Manipuri women was started in 1989 but only a few women actually participated in the game in 1993 for the first time.

He further said that AMPA should encourage female participation in the game of polo so that larger number of female players can take part in the game just like their male counterparts while adding that Manipur is the first region in the world where polo was originated.

Appreciating the Manipuri women for their ability to work hard and excel in diverse fields, the Minister said that the Government will always support to mitigate the grievances of public.

Dr K Saratchandra assured that the AMPA is looking forward to have more women polo players in Manipur and also said that plans to impart training to them is in the pipeline.

Lalit Kala Sangam presented a traditional programme and enthralled the audience with their musical instruments – sitar, guitar, pena and tabla.

In the inaugural match, Team Canada beat IPA (India) 7-4 in a Pool-B league match in which Rowena Stichbury from Kenya and Ana Ninslow from USA were the mounted umpires while Lt Col Faiz Siddiqui was the referee of the match.

In the second match, Argentina defeated India (Manipur) 5-3.

Canada will face USA tomorrow at 2 pm in a Pool-B league match while Argentina will lock horn with Kenya at 3 pm.