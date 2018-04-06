4th MCA Elite Tournament CHAMP beat REYS by 5 wickets

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 5: CHAMP, Khangempalli defeated REYS, Nagamapal by 5 wickets in the ongoing MCA W Prahlada & W Ramananda Elite Tournament at Luwangpokpa cricket stadium, Luwangsangbam.

After electing to bat first, REYS batsmen displayed poor batting performances and were bowled out at 117 in 37.2 overs. Mintuchandra 25 (40), Jeckychand 14 (27), Dhiren 11 (20) and Guniram 11 (26) fell cheaply to post a paltry 117 all out in 37.2 overs.

Langlonyamba of CHAMP was the most successful bowlers claiming 5 wickets and he was superbly aided by Kenedy (2), Sultan (2) and Ravi (1) in destroying the batting line up of the opponents.

In reply, CHAMP batsmen comfortably chased the target in 17.2 overs for the loss of 5 wickets with superb batting performances from Bonny 40 (35), Sultan 33* (20) and Hemantakumar 14 (18).

REYS bowler Jitendra took 2 wickets while Jeckychand and Pravin claimed 1 wicket each.

Langlonyamba was adjudged man of the match for 5 wicket haul.

ESU, Wangkhei will meet PSC, Khoyathong tomorrow at the same ground.