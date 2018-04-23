4th MCA Elite Tournament CHAMP beat TRAU to set up final date with CYCLONE

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 22 : CHAMP, Khagempalli who went down to CYCLONE by 1 wicket in the first qualifier came back with a 15 run victory in the second qualifier match against TRAU to set up final clash of the 4th MCA W Prahlada & W Ramananda Elite Tournament 2018 held at Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium, Luwangsangbam under the aegis of Manipur Cricket Association.

CHAMP who won the toss and elected to bat first, posted a total of 179 runs for 7 in 28 overs (reduced) riding on Sutan’s 32-ball 53. Arpit Rao struck the second highest of 39 runs off 46 balls while Bonny gathered another 20 runs in 17 balls. Hemant Kumar and Srinivas also contributed 15 runs each in this innings.

Saroj of TRAU proved to be trouble boy for CHAMP as he picked up 3 wickets in 6 overs while Manjot, Rai Singh and Priyojit claimed one wicket each in this innings.

In reply, Rohit made a decent start hitting an impressive 62 runs in 33 balls while Rai Singh piled up another 40 runs before he went out in the 49th delivery. Renju also fetched 24 runs however, the remaining batsmen could not do well and went down at 165 runs for the loss of 7 wicket in 28 overs. Kenedy of Champ bowled well to scalp 3 wickets in this innings while Ravi showed his fine form taking down 2 crucial wickets. Kabir and Langlonyamba also dismissed one wicket each to restrict TRAU and helped their team to post a 14 run victory.