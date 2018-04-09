4th MCA Elite Tournament TRAU romp to 6 wicket victory

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 8 : The second play-off of the ongoing 4th MCA W Prahlada & W Ramananda Elite Tournament at Luwangpokpa cricket stadium witness TRAU, Kwakeithel romp to a 6 wicket victory over SCCC, Singjamei to meet Champ in the third play off.

SCCC who won the toss and elected to bat first, posted a total of 128 runs losing all wickets in 32.2 overs. Sarthak hit 45 runs, the higest score for SCC while Gyajendra made 35 runs in 31 balls while others batsmen had to went out with meagre scores as bowlers of TRAU, Saroj and Rohit ripped their batting line up apart picking up 3 wickets each.

Priyojit also claimed two wickets in this innings while Rai Singh and Sinate picked up one wicket each.

The chase proved easy as TRAU reached the target in 24.3 overs with 6 wickets in the hand. Priyojit blasted off an unbeaten 52 in 64 balls while Sahadat added 36 runs to take the chase close to the target.

Abuash Ali then finished off the game hitting 12 runs in 9 balls.

Priyojit of TRAU was named man of the match.