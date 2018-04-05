4th MCA Elite Tournament TRAU romp to 7 wicket victory

IMPHAL, Apr 4: TRAU, Kwakeithel defeated FORCE, Kshetrigao by 7 wickets in the ongoing MCA W Prahlada & W Ramananda Elite Tournament at Luwangpokpa cricket stadium, Luwangsangbam.

After electing to field first, TRAU bowlers put up a dominant performance and ran through the batting line up of FORCE which were bundled out for a paltry 118.

Rai Singh (3) and N Saroj (3) led the bowling department in destroying the batsmen of FORCE with some valuable contribution from Rohit (1), Jotish (1) and Abbas Ali (1).

For FORCE, Subandin top scored with 42 (65) while Pravez 16 (10), Sayed Arif 16 (18) and Kasim 14 (32) fought hard to post a total of 118 runs all out in 28 overs.

TRAU comfortably chased the target in 21.5 overs with Saroj scoring 32 (36) brilliantly aided by Rohit 43 (34), Sahadat 16 (20) and Priyojit 12 (17). Rai Singh chipped in with a valuable 11* (14) to slump FORCE by 7 wickets.

FORCE bowlers Kasim, Pravez and Nazir took 1 wicket each. N Saroj was adjudged man of the match for his 3 wicket haul and an impressive 32 (36)

CHAMP, Khangempalli will take on REYS, Nagamapal tomorrow at the same venue.