4th MCA Plate Tournament Al-Ameen, PSC register similar wins to cruise into semis

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 24 : After PCC, Mayaikoibi and Model Club, Chingamakha reached semi-finals earlier on April 20, Al-Ameen and PSC beat their rivals to book their semi-final berths in the ongoing 4th MCA Plate Tournament 2018 organised at Langthabal Public Ground and Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium, Luwangsangbam.

The third semi-final match of the tournament saw, CDC, Sagolband post a paltry 94 runs in 29.5 overs in the first innings to hand a huge 7 wicket victory to Al-Ameen, Lilong.

Electing to bat first at Langthabal Public Ground, CDC had a dismal innings as none of the batsmen were able to register significant scores going down for 94 runs. Rajat and Barbar Azam of Al-Ameen showed brilliant bowling performances in this innings and successfully restricted the Sagolband side.

London of CDC was the highest scorer making 15 runs off 33 balls while Surjit struck 10 runs in 27 balls he faced. Robin and Aden posted 8 runs each before Bob made another 6 runs.

Rajat and Barbar dismissed 3 wickets each while Abdullah claimed two wickets. Noushad and Sameer also picked up one wicket each in this innings.

The chase went smooth for the Lilong side as they reached the target in just 17.1 overs for the loss of 3 wickets. Rajat Choudhury who bowled well emerged best scores as well for Al-Ameen as he remained on the crease unbeaten scoring the highest of 29 runs off 35 balls while Rashid who also remained not out gathered another 25 runs in 20 balls. Sohail and Bashid also registered 16 runs each to help their team romped to a 7 wicket victory.

Aden, Surjit and Robin of CDC were able to take one wicket each in this innings.

Rajat Choudhury was adjudged man of the match for his 3 wicket haul and 29 runs feat.

In the 4th quarter-final match, PSC, Khuyathong had a convincing 5 wicket victory over UCC, Uripok.

After winning the toss, UCC had a sloppy start losing couple of wickets in the beginning . However, Raghav blistering knock of 31 (60) runs kept UCC’s hopes alive while a quickfire from Rakeshwor 14 (16) guided the team to post a meagre 98 runs all out in 25.4 overs.

PSC bowlers Saurabh and Martin destroyed the batting line up of UCC with 3 wickets haul each while Kala and Rakesh chipped in with their valuable 2 wickets apiece.

In reply, PSC batsmen had a smooth start extracting runs at their will. Bungoraj 29 (33) and Prasanta 27 (25) stuck together and put things in order while Saurabh Biswas also contributed 5 runs in chasing the target for the loss of 5 wickets in 23.5 overs.

Ayush scalped 3 wickets for UCC while Raghav and Satich took one wicket each.

Saurabh Biswas was declared man of the match for his 3 wicket haul and 5 runs.

Model Club, Chingamakha will face PCC, Mayaikoibi in the first semi-final.

PSC will meet Al-Ameen in the last semi-final match at Langthabal Public Ground