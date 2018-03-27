4th MCA Plate Tournament AL-AMEEN romp to 264 run victory over YWC

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 26 : AL-AMEEN, Lilong today produced superb performances in both batting and bowling to register an emphatic 264 run victory over YWC, Patsoi in a Group B league match of the 4th MCA Plate Tournament 2018 being organised by Manipur Cricket Association at Langthabal Public Ground.

AL-AMEEN after winning the toss made a tremendous start hitting an outstanding 318 runs for the loss of 2 in 35 overs. Rajat Chaudhury blasted off 57 runs in 44 over before he went out. Syed Babbar Azam and Shahil then partnered well to hit centuries and take the target across 300. Babbar Azam blazed an unbeaten 131 runs in 93 balls while Sahil also smashed 101 off 55 balls in this innings.

Shamjai of YWC was the only bowler who dismissed the two wickets in this inning.

In reply, YWC slumped to 54 runs in 10.5 overs as Fujail and Sameer of AL-AMEEN tore apart the batting line up to hand their team the biggest win of the tournament.

Fujail dismissed 5 wickets in 5.5 overs he bowled while Sameer claimed another 4 wickets in 2 overs. Abdullah took the remaining wicket in 3 overs.

OSCAR, Paona Bazar will meet IBSA, Yumnam Leikai tomorrow in a Group D league match at the same ground.