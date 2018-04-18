4th MCA Plate Tournament CDC secure 6 wicket win, huge win for TCMDC

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 17 : CDC, Sagolband rode on RK Bob’s fine bowling performance to secure a 6 wicket victory against KSDO in a Group A league match of the ongoing 4th Plate Cricket tournament, organised by Manipur Cricket Association at Langthabal Public Ground. TCMDC, Thongju also secured an emphatic 189 run victory over Oscar, Paona Bazar in a Group D League match staged at Luwangpo-kpa Cricket Stadium.

In the first match, KSDO who elected to bat first bundled out for a paltry 102 run for 10 in 29.3 overs as their batsmen went out either with few scores or wasted too many balls. Sabir started the game scoring 18 runs off 41 balls while Tipu scored 13 in 16 balls. Wakib then took charge for a while scoring the highest of 19 runs off 24 balls before Tarique added 8 runs to make it 102 at the end of the inning.

RK Bob did a fine job in dismissing 4 wickets in 7 overs in this innings while Bungbung and Dijaraj claimed two wickets each. Aiden and Robin also picked up one wicket each.

CDC chased down the target in just 13.3 overs for the loss of 4 wickets. Dijaraj gave the man of the match performance hitting 38 runs in 32 balls while his partner Jim struck 23 runs in 20 balls to help their team fold up the game convincingly.

Karim of KDSO picked up two wickets in this innings while Tarique and Wakib took one wicket.

In the match played at Luwangsangbam, TCMDC performed well in both batting and bowling to seal a huge 170 run victory.

Opting to bat first, TCMDC posted a total of 253 runs for 7 in 35 overs with Bablu taking the lead scoring an impressive 77 runs in 64 balls he faced. Following him was Priyobarta who blazed another 72 runs from 56 balls to take the innings to a stable shape. Dhanashyam 21 (28), Suraj 10 (12) and Tuljit 8 (5) also helped their team set the target of 254 runs.

Manja and Bijoy of the Paona Bazar side claimed two wickets each in this innings while Suraj and Bishan claimed one each.

In reply, OSCAR fell heavily down scoring just 64 runs. Boboi scored the highest of 17 runs in 29 balls while Raja added another 11 runs in this innings. Other batsmen went out in quick succession as bowlers of the Thongju side, Seitendra and Nganthoi ripped apart their batting order picking up 4 and 3 wickets respectively.

Seitendra who scored 24 runs and picked up 4 wicket was adjudged man of the match.

Tomorrow matches

ESU, Wangkhei vs PCC, Mayaikoibi tomorrow at Langthabal Public Ground.

SSU, Singjamei vs Al-Ameen, Lilong at Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium.