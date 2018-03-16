4th MCA Plate Tournament Kellish, Santosh guide PTCC to 58 run victory

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 15 : PTCC, Patsoi today saw off PCC, Mayai Koibi by 58 runs in a low scoring Group C league match of the 4th MCA Plate Tournament 2018 being organised by Manipur Cricket Association at Langthabal Public Ground.

PTCC relied on Kellish and Santosh who led the batting and bowling fronts with superb finishes. Put in to bat first, Kellish of PTCC started off to a flying start hitting an impressive 58 runs in 60 balls.

All-rounder Santosh gathered 38 runs in 38 balls while Andy made another 25 runs in 42 balls. The remaining order fell easily to the bowlers of the rivals and were restricted to 187 runs for 10 in 34.4 overs.

Bhogendro was the most prolific bowler for the Mayai Koibi side as he enjoyed a three wicket haul in 5.4 overs he bowled while Jobanta and Rohit managed to claim two each. Kentov was also able to picked up one wicket in 7 overs.

The target looked chaseable in the beginning as Ch Tyson of PCC took the lead hitting an outstanding 56 runs in 53 balls but the following batsmen could not stick well to go down for 134 runs in 26.4 overs.

Rohit and Malemnganba contributed 17 and 12 runs respectively in this chase.

Santosh put up a man of the match performance picking up 4 in 7 overs while Sadananda claimed 3 in 4 overs. Bryan was also in best form today dismissing 2 in just 2 overs.