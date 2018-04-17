4th MCA Plate Tournament UCC beat IBSA by 76 runs, 4 wicket victory for SSU

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 16 : UCC, Uripok defeated IBSA, Yumnam Leikai by 76 runs in a group D league match of the ongoing 4th Plate Cricket tournament, organised by Manipur Cricket Association at Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium while SSU romped to a 4 wicket victory against RRCC, Churachandpur in a Group B league match staged at Langthabal Public Ground.

In the match played at Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium, Luwangsangbam, UCC won the toss and elected to bat first. UCC batsmen could not even play full overs (35) and fell pray to the bowlers of the Yumnam Leikai side posting a total of 142 runs for in 26 overs.

Satish hit the highest of 39 runs in 27 balls while Roshan and Raghav added 32 and 26 runs to set a target of 143 runs.

Ashok and Benny of IBSA produced fine bowling performances and both enjoyed 4 wicket haul today. Manoj and Swapnil also picked up 1 wicket each.

IBSA took off the chase with a good start with Swapnil blazing a quick 36 runs in 21 balls but had to finish with an inexplicably dismal result as the remaining order proved too easy for the UCC bowlers, specially Raghav who scalped 7 wickets alone, highest in an innings by a bowler so far in the tournament.

Rakeshwor, Arnold and Diamond also claimed one wicket each to hold IBSA at 66 runs in 14.3 overs.

Raghav of UCC was adjudged man of the match

Elsewhere, SSU, Singjamei defeated RRCC, Churachandpur by 4 wickets riding on an incredible bowling performance from Boba who stunned RRCC batsmen with his 8 wicket haul in 6.2 overs at Langthabal Public Ground.

Opting to bat first, RRCC batsmen Haojalen smashed a blistering 67 runs of 47 balls and gave the early fireworks for RRCC while Ehlan scored 22 runs off 40 balls to steer their team to a commanding position.

However, Boba of SSU produced some breathtaking bowling performance and dismissed 8 wickets in 6.2 overs and restricted RRCC batsmen to capitalise on the solid start. Kendy also chipped in and removed 2 wickets in 5 overs.

RRCC batsmen Muon, Sasong and Kholminlun added 1 run each to the scoreboard before the team collapsed at 115/10 in 19.2 overs.

SSU’s reply was very strong, launched by Kendy 41* (25) which was brilliantly supported by Boba 28 (22) while Amitra 21 (36) and Bunny 5 (18) also punished the RRCC bowlers to ease past the target for the loss of 6 wickets in 20.3 overs.

RRCC bowlers Haojalen took 3 wickets while John claimed 2 wickets.

Boba was declared man of the match for his match winning 8 wicket haul and scoring 28 runs.

Tomorrow matches

TCMDC, Thongju vs OSCAR, Paona Bazar at Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium. KSDO, Kyamgei vs CDC, Sagolband tomorrow at Langthabal Public Ground.