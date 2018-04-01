4th MCA Plate Tournament YAC register 112 run victory, narrow win for WYC

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 31 : YAC, Yaiskul today saw off KIYC, Irilmapal by a huge 112 runs in a Group A league match while WYC, Wankhem posted 1 wicket victory in a Group D encounter of the 4th MCA Plate Tournament 2018 being organised by Manipur Cricket Association.

In the match staged at Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium, YAC won the toss and managed to stack up a total of 221 runs for 10 in 29.5 overs. Though Abdullah of KIYC ripped through the batting line up of YAC, few batsmen came up to hit significant scores before they went out.

Joychandra made a quick start scoring 40 runs in 20 overs while Rakesh made his best 40 before he went out in 45th deliveries. Marnojit took the charge to score a quick 39 runs off 29 balls while Arnold who was unbeaten contributed another 223 runs in 22 balls to set the huge target.

Abdullah was at his best today as he dismissed 6 crucial wickets, highest by a bowler in an innings so far in the tournament while Abdul picked up 2 wickets in 6.5 overs.

In reply, KIYC who were expecting high bundled out for 109 in 25 overs. Their wickets fall in quick succession as Arnold and Uttam tore their batsmen apart with superb bowling performances. Kurban made a hopeful start as he scored 19 off 15 balls but the other batsmen could not stand for long to go out with few runs in their names. Kausar also had a wasteful innings hitting 18 runs in 31 balls while Abdullah gathered 12 runs in 13 balls.

Man of the match, Arnold enjoyed a 4 wicket haul in this innings while Uttam claimed three in 6 overs. Dinesh of the same team claimed the single in 1 over.

In another match played at Langthabal Public Ground, WYC Wangkhem had a tough win as the bowlers of PTCC, Patsoi took their turns to drag their chase down on many occasion.

Electing to bat first, PTCC piled up a total of lowly 153 runs for 8 in 30 overs.

S Kenjit made a good stride in the beginning smashing 45 runs in 37 balls. Kh Santosh aided Kenjit by adding 27 runs from 34 balls while Sohail Akram contributed another 19 runs in 22 balls. L Sushil and S Kelish of the same team also scored 18 runs each in this innings set the target of 154 runs.

Bowler Luxman of the Wangkhem side was unstoppable today as he picked up 4 wickets in 6 overs maintaining a perfect economy at the same time. Harit Dipankar also bowled well to collect two wickets in this innings.

The chase went almost similar to the first innings and at some points WYC seemed to lost the ground but the middle order stitched well to drive their team to the course of victory losing 9 wickets and 4 balls in the hand.

Samungou blasted off 52 runs in 57 balls while Herokumar made another 35 runs in 40 balls. Harit Dipankar and Pritam scored 12 runs each in this tight chase. Sadananda of PTCC picked up three wickets in this innings while Kenjit and Santosh claimed 2 wickets each. Sohail and Kelish also claimed one wicket each.

Samungou of WYC was adjudged man of the match.

MODEL Club will meet NAPSA in a Group A league match at Langthabal Public Ground tomorrow.