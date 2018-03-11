4th MCA Plate Tourney CDC register 3 wicket victory over KIYC

IMPHAL, Mar 10 : CDC, Sagolband chased down their 154 run target with three wickets in their hands in a entertaining Group A league match of the 4th MCA Plate Tournament 2018 against KIYC, Kshetri Leikai at Langthabal today.

KIYC which opted to bat first went down to a paltry 153 runs for 10 in 30.3 over with Kingson being the highest scorer smashing 66 runs in 77 balls. Mujibur added another 11 runs off 10 balls while Abdullah made 5 in 14 balls. The bowlers of the Sagolband side put up a fine show taking wickets in regular interval in this inning disabling the batsmen of KIYC to build any momentum.

Bob of CDC picked three of the best in this inning while Hiralal, Bungbung and Khruso helped their team dismissing two wickets each.

The chase went almost similar to the first inning in the beginning but CDC’s batsmen stuck well to steer their team home in the latter part. They reached the target in 33.2 overs with three wickets to spare. Hiralal led the batting front of CDC making a total of 43 runs off 52 balls in the chase while Dijoraj and Robin added 23 runs and 15 runs respectively.

Kurban and Abdullah of KIYC bowled well and claimed 4 wickets and 3 wickets each in this inning.

Latter Hiralal of CDC was named man of the match for his contribution of 43 runs and two wicket haul.

AL-AMEEN, Lilong will face CRAU, Khamnam Bazar in a Group B League match tomorrow.