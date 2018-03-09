4th MCA Plate Tourney OSCAR secure emphatic win over YUC

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 8 : S Dipak blazed an unbeaten 53 runs off 52 balls and claimed two wickets to give OSCAR, Paona Bazar an emphatic 139 run victory over YUC, Kwakeithel in a Group D league match of the 4th MCA Plate Tournament 2018 organised at Langthabal Public ground under the aegis of Manipur Cricket Association.

OSCAR who were let to bat first by YUC made no mistake in posting a huge 223 runs for 8 in 35 overs of the first inning. S Dipak made a great start gathering 53 runs and it was Th Boboi who made another 34 runs in 45 balls and kept the inning in their control. The following batsmen were able to contribute few runs each to make it 223 at the end of the inning. Raja, Milan and Md Faruq contributed 15, 14 and 11 runs each in this inning.

Prithibiraj of YUC, Kwakeithel took 4 wickets and was able to keep the strike in an average rate. Rakesh also enjoyed a three wicket haul in this inning while Devaraj claimed one.

In reply, YUC could not even reach halfway going down at just 84 runs in 19.4 overs. Semson of OSCAR was in best form today as he dismissed 4 wickets alone in this inning restricting the strike rate at the same time.

Ronil of the Kwakeithel side who made 12 runs was the only batsmen who made double digit runs for his team while the following order fell prey to unstoppable bowlers of OSCAR. Rakesh and Kadamjit were able to add 9 runs each while Kadamjit made his name on the scoresheet with just 3 runs in 13 balls he faced. Deepak, Sonamani and Milan of OSCAR also registered 2 wickets each in their names. Latter, Semson of Oscar was declared man of the match.

MODEL CLUB will meet KSDO, Kyamgei in a Group A league match at the same ground.