4th MCA Plate Tourney Shanker guides ESU to 7 wicket victory

IMPHAL, Mar 12 : The Group C league match of the 4th MCA Plate Tournament 2018 staged today at Langthabal Public Ground between ESU, Wangkhei and WYC, Wangkhem witnessed the former romp to a 7 wicket victory.

After winning the toss WYC opted to bat first and posted a paltry 100 run for 10 in 26.2 overs. Shanker of ESU spelled havoc to the batsmen of WYC picking up 4 wickets alone in 7 overs. N Samungou was the only batsmen who made a significant 41 in 75 balls he faced almost wasting half of the deliveries. Hamalpreet gathered another 22 runs in 30 balls for WYC.

Apart from Shanker, Chitaranjan and Herojit claimed two wickets apiece in 5 and 3 overs respectively while Mehul took one wicket in 3.2 overs.

The Wangkhei side chased the target in just 19.1 overs with 7 wickets to spare. All-rounder, Shanker also led the batting front of ESU hitting 31 runs before he went out in the 30th delivery.

Bobby, Mehul and Robertson then followed his lead and added 16, 15 and 14 runs respectively to help their team secure a massive 7 wicket victory.

Laxman of WYC picked up two wickets (4 overs) in this inning while the other was claimed by Tomba in 2 overs he was allotted.

Latter Shanker was named man of the match.

TCMDC will play IBSA in a Group D league match tomorrow at the same ground.