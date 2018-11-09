4th Mr Thoubal Body Building Contest

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 8 : Thoubal District Amateur Body Builders Association will be conducting the 4th Mr Thoubal District Body Building Contest 2018 and 1st State Level Body Building Contest and Men’s Physique Contest on November 25 under the supervision of Manipur Amateur Body Building Association at Babu Bazar.

Candidates intending to take part in the contests may have detailed information from the office of Thoubal District Amateur Body Builders Association and Manipur Amateur Body Building Association.