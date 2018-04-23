4th NE Jiribam Mixed Kang Tourney begins

Our Correspondent

JIRIBAM, Apr 22 : The fourth edition of North-East Jiribam Mixed Kang Tournament 2018 being organised by Sorok Atingbi Youth Club, Jiribam kicked off today at Hilghat Maning Leikai Community Hall, Jiribam in the presence of L Somorendro Singh, Pradhan of Hilghat Gram Panchayat as chief guest, M Gopal Singh as president, I Promud Singh as guest of honour and the donor of the tournament L Ranjitkumar Singh.

In the opening match of the tournament, Panjel Club, Khunou beat Sinlon Club (A), Hilghat by 22-20 points.

Sinlon Club (B), Hilghat will take on Leishem Club, Kamran in the next match tomorrow.

The tournament is donated by L Ranjitkumar Singh, a resident of Bidyanagar in memory of his late brother.