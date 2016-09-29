4th Phantu Cup – Hmanthung, CH Karong script wins

IMPHAL, Sep 28 : (L) D Hmanthung FC and CH Karong FC registered narrow wins over their rivals in the ongoing 4th Phantu Cup underway at the Lambung Youth and Cultural Club ground at Chandel today. In the first match of the day (L) D Hmanthung FC eked out a narrow 1-0 win over Lulam FC with Valent scoring the all important goal in the 44th minute of the match.

In another match of the day CH Karong FC edged out UNISA by a margin of two goals to nil with LH Thaningam scoring in the 47th minute. Thumpaleng of CH Karong was on target in the 70th minute when he unleashed a power packed shot that rustled the net of the rival team to help his team record a 2-0 win.