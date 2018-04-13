4th PLATE Tournament Abishek hits ton to give Model Club 131 run victory, CDC post 5 wicket win

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 12 : Today’s league matches of the ongoing 4th Plate Cricket tournament, organised by Manipur Cricket Association saw Model Club, Chingamakha and CDC, Sagolband secure huge wins.

Model club pulled off a huge 131 run victory against KIYC, Kshetrigao through perfect batting from Abishek and an outstanding bowling feat from Tejkumar in the league match staged at Luwangpokpa Cricket Stadium, Luwangsangbam. Electing to bat first, they took off to a boisterous start with Abishek Dinan hitting an impressive 125 runs off 80 balls while his team mate Karnajit blasted off 59 runs off 56 balls punishing the bowlers of KIYC to steer the score to a dominating position. Hrithik then scored 25 runs in 12 balls to post a total of 223 runs for the loss of only one wicket in the first innings that were shortened to 28 overs. Abdul Baquee of KIYC picked up the lone wicket of this innings.

In reply, KIYC’s Nishikanta struck a total of 45 runs off 59 balls and remained not out. However other batsmen were taken down in quick succession making 92 for 9 in 28 overs to suffer one of the embarrassing defeats. Fazir also contributed 18 runs in 22 balls in this chase.

Tejkumar of the Chingamakha side enjoyed a 4 wicket haul in this inning while Bishorjit was able to picked up 2 wickets in 5 overs he bowled. Mangi and Iboyaima also helped their team claiming one wicket each. Eventually, Abishek of Model club was named man of the match.

In another group stage clash held at Langthabal Public Ground, CDC, Sagolband romped to a 5 wicket victory over YAC, Yaiskul. London did the star turn in this match as he scalped 5 wickets of YAC who elected to bat first. Manorjit blazed 64 runs for YAC and played a key role in stacking up of 135 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 25 overs of the first innings. Monjit also struck 28 run in this innings while the other went out with paltry scores as London caused havoc to them. Bob of CDC also picked up 2 wickets in this exciting innings.

CDC lost 5 wickets before reaching the target easily in 22.5 overs. Pinky scored the highest of 42 runs (38) while Santosh and Bob remained unbeaten contributing 26 and 28 runs in this chase. Dijaraj also added 25 runs of 19 balls he faced. Uttam, Dinesh, Arnold, Joychandra picked up 1 wicket in this innings.

London who picked up 5 wickets was adjudged man of the match.

Tomorrow’s matches: SSU vs Al-Ameen (Luwangsangbam) and IBSA vs UCC (Langthabal).