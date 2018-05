By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, May 3 : Jeet Kune Do Association of Manipur will organise the 4th Edition of Sub-Junior, Junior and Senior State Level Jeet Kune Do Championship 2018 at Mini Stadium Town Hall, Senapati District Hqs from May 15 to 17.

Intending players from affiliated units of the Association are informed to submit their entry forms on or before May 8. Further details can be had from the office of the Jeet Kune Do Association of Manipur.