4th Statehood Day Women’s Polo Argentina thrash Kenya to book final berth

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 18 : Team Argentina cruised into the final of the 4th Statehood Day Women’s Polo which is being underway at Mapal Kangjeibung, Imphal with a huge 7-3 win against Kenya in their second and the last group stage clash.

Argentina started the game slowly and trailed 0-1 in the first chukker as Kenya’s Cheza Millar got the opener. Argentina bounced back in the second chukker with Catalina Ayerza drawing level early in the 2nd minute before her team mate Elina Braun gave the lead within few seconds. Cheza of Kenya however made a fine run and scored her last and the second goal to make it 2-2 at the break.

The third chukker saw Argentina regain the lead as Delfina Braun and star of the day, Elina Braun managed one goal each to make it 4-2. Argentina were in cruise control as the match progressed and Elina were at her best as she added two more goals before Catalina rounded off the scoring in the fourth chukker. Phyllipa Gulden grabbed a goal later in the last chukker for Kenya but it was almost impossible for them to cut the gap. Eventually Argentina which beat Manipur team 5-3 yesterday, cruised to a 7-3 win and ensured their place in the final.

Earlier in the Group B clash, USA trounced Canada 8-1 to make a glorious start to the competition.

Cindy Hale of USA took the centre stage in this one sided league clash as she chipped in 3 goals alone, one each in the 1st, 2nd and the last chukker while Stephanie Massey and Anna Winslow fetched two goals each to complete the 8-1 demolition of Canada which posted a 7-4 against IPA yesterday. Megan Carter Judge also contributed one goal to USA while the lone goal of Canada was taken by Jenna Tarshis in the third chukker.

Kenya will play Manipur in the last Pool A league match tomorrow at 2 pm while IPA will meet USA in the last Pool B league match latter at 3 pm.