4th Statehood Day Women’s Polo USA set up summit clash with Argentina

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 19 : USA will lock horns with Argentina on January 21 for the ultimate title of the 4th Statehood Day Women’s International Polo Tournament which is currently underway at Mapal Kangjeibung under the Manipur Tourism and All Manipur Polo Association.

USA after a brilliant start yesterday against Canada, rode on Stephanie Masseys, Megan Carter Judge and Anna Winslow today to overwhelm IPA (India) 10-4 and topped Pool B to meet Pool A winners Argentina in the final showdown.

Anna, Cindy Hale and Stephanie Massey gave USA a flying start today scoring one each in the first chukker while Megan Carter and Stephanie added one goal each in the second chukker to make it 5-0 at the break. The third chukker saw USA take a huge stride with goals coming from Anna (1), Stephanie (2) and Megan Carter (1) and made it 9-0 past the Indian side which were craving to have a touch on the ball right from the beginning.

IPA however found their form lately in the last chukker and Monica Saxena Abigail Slater rushed to score two goals each and made it 4-10 at the end as Megan Carter also had a goal.

In the Pool A dead rubber clash, defending champions Kenya played out a 7-7 draw with team Manipur (India).

Manipur had a 4-2 lead in the first chukker with Thoudam Tanna scoring thrice and Khundongbam Habe adding a goal against two goals scored by Kenya’s Hiromi Nzomo.

The second chukker saw a tough contest as both Kenya and Manipur managed to add two goal each and made it 6-4 at the break.

Kenya however fought back well in the third chukker with Cheza Millar, Georgina Millar and Hiromi Nzomo leading the attack and consolidated one goal each to draw level as Habe of local team added one goal in this chukker.

The last chukker could not see a goal from either side and ultimately the game ended in a 7-7 draw.