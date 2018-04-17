4th VSO Trophy NSU, FC Lamjao post huge wins

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 16 : NSU, Naral Konjil drubbed LKRDA, Langthabal 8-2 while FC Lamjao edged past Thoiba FC 4-2 in the league matches of the ongoing 4th VSO Trophy State Level Cash Prize Football Tournament organised by Khongjom Circle Veteran Sports Organisation at Tekcham Kangjeibung.

In the first league match staged today, Prabin of NSU gave the early breakthrough in the 7th minute while Nilakanta further extended the lead to 3-0 with his two successive goals in 9′ and 18′.

Suraj also took his turn and shot 3 goals back to back (20′, 22′ and 37′) to make the score read 6-0 at the end of the first half.

In the second half, Pravin and Suraj again added one goal each in the 40th and 45th minute and gave their team a dominating 8-0 lead. However, LKRDA fought back very late in the dying minutes with two quick goals from Shajish in the 48th minute of the match and Rappani (49′) reducing the scoreline to 2-8 at the end of the normal time.

In another league match, FC Lamjao romped past Thoiba FC 4-2. Kisan gave the lead for FC Lamjao in the 10th minute but Premjit of Thoiba FC replied back with an equaliser in the 14th minute.

Joyson and Kisan then turned the tide in their favour by racking up two more goals in 20th and (25+1) minute respectively to make the scoreline 3-1 at the end of the first half.

Thoiba FC came back strongly in the second half and reduced the scoreline 2-3 through Sana in the 43rd minute before Kisan wrapped up the match 4-2 with his brilliant goal in the 46th minute.