5 accused in Nagamapal blast remanded till Nov 6

IMPHAL, Nov 3: Five persons, including the pre-sident of NIPCO, were further remanded to police custody till November 6 after they were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal West in connection with the Nagamapal bomb attack of October 20 which killed one CRPF personnel and injured another.

The accused individuals, president of NIPCO, Oinam Premjit (42) s/o Ibomcha of Oinam Awang Leikai, Oinam Pinky (33) w/o Premjit of Oinam Awang Leikai, NIPCO secretary (organization) Shahabuddin Chesaba (39) s/o Raha-matullah of Phoubokchao, Khaidem Sana (42) s/o Kh Babu of Nongren Maning Leikai (presently staying at Nagamapal Lamabam Leikai) and Yumlembam Milan Singh alias Bocha (34) s/o Manihar of Nong-ren Maning Leikai were produced before the Court with a prayer for further remand till November 8.

During the hearing, the Court heard the submission the IO that Imphal West district police were able to arrest the main accused, Khaidem Sana from a rented house at Nagamapal Lamabam Leikai on October 28 and from his disclosure, Premjit, Pinky, Shahabuddin Chesaba and Y Milan, who are directly involved in the crime were arrested from their respective residences, along with the recovery of three small arms from the residence of O Premjit.

The IO further submitted that during the course of the investigation, Kh Sana and Y Milan admitted that they were waiting for the CRPF vehicle at the spot and Kh Sana lobbed the hand grenade inside the CRPF truck.

The arrested individuals also admitted that the cash seized from NIPCO office has been circulating among them , as per the command of self styled Major Umakanta of UNLF.

The IO further explained that more suspected individuals are at large who are involved in transportation the explosive used in the crime and reasoned that the interrogation of the arrested persons is highly required to arrest other people involved in the crime.

The Court, satisfied with the prayer, remanded the accused individuals to police custody till November 6.