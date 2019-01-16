5 chargesheeted cops surrender before Court

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 15 : Five police personnel, out of 10, who were chargesheeted by CBI/SIT before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal West on January 11, surrendered before the Court today.

They were released on furnishing a PR bond of Rs 50,000 along with a surety each.

The five police personnel, Subedar Irengbam Khaba s/o (L) I Tompok of Singjamei Chingamakha, Constable Pebam Sanayaima s/o Kalamukta of Thoubal Haokha, Constable Soibam Premjit s/o Heramani of Singjamei Thongam Leikai, Laishram Naba of Kakching Thongju Makha Leikai and Constable Mayanglambam Chitrajit Meitei s/o Brajamohan of Malom Tuliyaima Awang Leikai, filed an application before the Court to release them on bail in connection with the case.

The Court, after hearing their bail application, released them on bail.

The Court also directed the relevant papers of the charge sheet before the Court be issued to the said police personnel.

It may be mentioned that the 5 accused police personnel surrendered before the Court just 4 days after the chargesheet was submitted against 10 police personnel in connection with the death of 6 individuals at Awang Khonou, along the National Highway Imphal-Jiribam road, in two different alleged fake encounters involving Imphal West commando personnel and 12 Maratha Light Infantry, in the intervening night of September 7 and 8, 2009.

The remaining 5 other police personnel are then Head Constable (driver) Imphal West commando H Premjit s/o Ibotomba of Yairipok Khoirom, Constable Yengkhom Ibomcha s/o Y Sitol of Leishangthem Awang Leikai, Constable Oinam Inaoton s/o (L) Chandramani of Pishumthong Oinam Leikai, Havildar Laishram Premkumar s/o Lukhoi of Haobam Marak Keisham Leikai and Constable P Ibomcha s/o Netra of Thoubal Sabaltongba Awang Leikai.